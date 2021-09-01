Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

A cow got trapped in tree as floodwaters rose during Hurricane Ida. How did it get out?

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare rescue unfolded in Louisiana this week as crews worked to free a cow trapped in a tree. The bovine is seen wriggling high above floodwaters as a pair of workers use a chainsaw to carefully cut away the branches one by one, according to video posted to Facebook by St. Bernard Parish officials. The animal was found stuck near Florissant after Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sunday.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#New Orleans#Cow#Extreme Weather#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AccidentsFresno Bee

Kayak falls from trailer and kills 75-year-old motorcyclist, Iowa officials say

A man was killed Sunday when a kayak fell off a truck’s trailer and struck him as he rode a motorcycle, according to Iowa State Patrol. The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. in Allamakee County, which is in the northeastern corner of the state. Officials say a 69-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer “loaded with kayaks.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy