NIO Inc. provides August 2021 delivery update and prudently adjusts third quarter guidance

 6 days ago

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, today announced its August 2021 delivery results. NIO delivered 5,880 vehicles in August 2021, representing a 48.3% year-over-year growth. While the Company’s new order reached an all-time high in...

