NIO Inc. provides August 2021 delivery update and prudently adjusts third quarter guidance

Nio still has several paths to growth that are in their initial stages. China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE:NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. So it is not surprising that the stock has been volatile. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.