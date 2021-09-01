Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Seven universities adopt Okanagan Charter, join UAB in U.S. Health Promoting Campus Network

By Shannon Thomason
uab.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven universities have adopted the Okanagan Charter and joined the United States Health Promoting Campuses Network. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was the first in the United States to adopt the Okanagan Charter, in December 2020. The first cohort of campuses to join UAB in adopting the Charter on Sept. 1 are Northern Illinois University; University at Albany, State University of New York; University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Irvine; University of Michigan; University of North Florida; and Western Washington University.

www.uab.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Health
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#U S Universities#University Of Michigan#Uab#University At Albany#Ushpcn#Uci#The U S Health#The Canadian Health#Ibero America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Country
Germany
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy