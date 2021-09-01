Seven universities adopt Okanagan Charter, join UAB in U.S. Health Promoting Campus Network

Seven universities have adopted the Okanagan Charter and joined the United States Health Promoting Campuses Network. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was the first in the United States to adopt the Okanagan Charter, in December 2020. The first cohort of campuses to join UAB in adopting the Charter on Sept. 1 are Northern Illinois University; University at Albany, State University of New York; University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Irvine; University of Michigan; University of North Florida; and Western Washington University.