Patriots: Jakob Johnson states his case to be starting fullback

By Elliot Kennel
Cover picture for the articleFullback Jakob Johnson has been a pleasant surprise and has expanded his role with the Patriots. New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson seemed to have had a precarious position coming into summer camp, and some observers, including this one, thought that the team might be considering other options. Pro Football Focus ranked only 12 fullbacks, which have become sort of a rare breed in today’s NFL, and Johnson was No. 12. It was not particularly close.

