Patriots: Jakob Johnson states his case to be starting fullback

New York Giants rumors and news today include the latest on Saquon Barkley. Will the Giants’ start running back be healthy in time for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season? The Giants have traded kicker Ryan Santoso and we’ve got the trade details of the Panthers-Giants deal. But are the Giants done dealing? Could WR Sterling Shepard be next on the trade block? New York Giants news focuses on an injury update for Saquon Barkley. The Giants are hoping Barkley will be ready to go in Week 1 and he’s made his return to team drills in Giants training camp.