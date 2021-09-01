Cancel
September’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead Carolina’s September pick is “Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am” by Julia Cooke. Following the lives of several female stewardesses from the 1960’s through the 80’s, we get an extensive peek into the glamorous life of these young and single globetrotters. But we’re also enlightened to the harsh realities of the job. Beneath the elegance, these women were subjected to extremely strict regulations on their weight, age, looks, clothes and even their marital status. They were also put under extreme pressure, oftentimes working in the middle of war zones. With only 6 months of basic training, they learned how to apply the perfect lipstick and deescalate situations involving armed hijackers. Not to mention their participation in the Vietnam War, which included everything from to shuttling soldiers to and from battle lines, to executing operation Babylift in April of 1975. You’ll instantly feel transported back into the past in this breathtaking biography focused on war, feminism, racism and civil rights.

www.wfxb.com

