MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A display in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Midland is paying tribute to the 13 service men and women killed last week in Afghanistan. The team have arranged 13 chairs in a semi-circle around a flag flown at half staff. Each chair bears the name of one of the fallen. The management team at Lowe’s said they wanted to honor those lost, and this was the best way they knew how.