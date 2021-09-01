Amazfit Powerbuds Pro review
Anyone looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds is spoilt for choice right now, so Amazfit has decided to do something a little different by packing as many fitness and wellbeing tools into the Powerbuds Pro as possible. Like the original Powerbuds, they can track your heart rate during runs, but they also monitor you while you're working, checking your posture to protect your spine, reminding you to take regular breaks from your desk, and ensuring you don't listen too loud, or for too long. It's a unique package, and with good, bass-heavy sound and impressive active noise cancellation, they're well worth investigating if you only want a single set of headphones for both work and workouts, and you don't already use a sports watch to track your heart rate.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0