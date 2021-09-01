Nothing says Texas like football and a killer pair of gameday boots

The Texas Longhorns are starting a new era of the program this year, as Steve Sarkisian has taken over on the sideline as the new leader for one of the most iconic teams in the sport. Goals are clearly high for the Longhorns, as Tom Herman’s four years were not enough to keep his job safe, but do not expect immediate contention out of Texas, according to College GameDay’s Chris Fallica, A.K.A, “The Bear.” On the Stanford Steve & The Bear podcast, Fallica has Texas right at an eight-win total for the season.