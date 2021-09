BMW's M division is known the world over for building amazing sports cars, and models such as the BMW M2 and M5 are regularly used as benchmarks for the rest of the industry. The new BMW M4 Competition Coupe has been lauded by owners and journalists alike for its massive performance capabilities and dynamic handling characteristics, and BMW can't stop bragging about its motorsport DNA, but a recent YouTube video posted by km77.com has revealed that this German sports car is less than impressive on the infamous moose test, and should probably stick to the drift track.