Why the $30 Nest Mini is an essential part of my home

By Michael Andronico
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago


“Hey Google, play music on Spotify.” I utter those same six words at least once a day to my Nest Mini, usually as I’m stepping into the bathroom to prepare for an epic shower sing-along. Within a second or two, I’m treated to solid audio of my favorite sad indie songs and loud pop-punk jams, as well as the ability to easily ask for the time once I inevitably start taking too long.

