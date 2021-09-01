Cancel
Trans representation in gaming exists, but there's work to be done

By Dani Cross
Trans representation in PC gaming has had a rocky history. From offensive stereotypes to missed opportunities, it has often felt like genuine transgender characters and stories were something developers weren’t interested in doing properly. But a lot is starting to change, and it’s time to take a look at trans representation in gaming in-depth - how it’s progressed, how it can improve, and why it’s so important that trans stories are told in the media.

