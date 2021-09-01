Cancel
Income Tax

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: 3 Ways People Are Receiving More Direct Payments

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Homeowners, parents and residents of certain states are eligible for additional payments despite Congress not passing another round of stimulus checks.

Related
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks Petition Gains 2.8 Million Supporters, Lawmakers Urge Biden To Support Another Payment

As the Delta variant continues to increase coronavirus infections, fatalities, and hospitalizations throughout the nation, an online petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks has garnered more than 127,000 new backers in the last month. $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks Petition is Nearly Three Million. In a recently published article in Newsweek,...
U.S. PoliticsWKRC

There might be two new stimulus checks on the way

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) - Eligible Americans, so far, have received a total of $3,200 in stimulus checks, not including payments they may have received from the expanded child tax credit program, but a great deal are still struggling with economic fallout from the pandemic. Many believed that the $1,400 stimulus...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Income Taxparentherald.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Residents of These States May Expect Relief Money

Following three rounds of federal relief money disbursement since the pandemic started, residents in some American states are set to get a fourth stimulus check from their governor's office. Despite an improving national economy, the Delta variant transmissions have created more economic distress in some states. Per Census data from...
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Economyreviewjournal.com

Where to get help when federal benefits expire

Jobless Nevadans are facing the end of their extra federal unemployment benefit programs on Saturday. The programs, offered under a series of federal stimulus bills including the American Rescue Plan, kept many Nevadans financially afloat during the pandemic. But the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation reminded filers in a Thursday press release the programs would be ending while offering resources to Nevadans.

