Editorial: County’s elimination of public comment is the wrong move
Last month, the Hardin County Board of Supervisors removed a longstanding item from its regular weekly meeting agenda: public comment. The decision was made consciously and deliberately by the three-person board because, as the board’s chairman, BJ Hoffman, explained to the Times Citizen last week, the comments the board has fielded in recent months have become more critical and less constructive.www.timescitizen.com
Comments / 0