Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Kennedy: A rose by any other name

By Laura Kennedy
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 6 days ago

My husband and I are finally getting new carpeting. Hooray! Putting off the decision forever, we finally agreed to replace the almost 20-year-old gold wall-to-wall. “Now, we’re going to put the same carpet in the living room that’s in the master bedroom and walk in closet,” my husband told me. “Agreed?”

www.timescitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Old Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin

Isaiah Isa.3:9-10 Hide not your talents. They for use were made. What’s a sundial in the shade?. Benjamin Franklin FRS FRSA FRSE (1706-1790) was an American polymath active as a writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, printer, publisher and political philosopher. Among the leading intellectuals of his time, Franklin was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and the first United States Postmaster General.
U.S. PoliticsSheKnows

These New Photos of Jackie Kennedy’s Grown Grandkids Prove Rose Is the Late First Lady’s Lookalike

Jacqueline Kennedy set the bar as a First Lady in the White House — not only as a fashion icon, but for making her role more than just a ceremonial one. She went to work and built her legacy with the White House Rose Garden and undertaking the restoration of the White House during her husband, John F. Kennedy’s administration. And now it’s lovely to see her grandkids looking so much like their late grandmother.
Ackley, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Welcome to Anywhere, U.S.A.

Gary Klein of Ackley is a train buff, a railroad modeler, an enthusiast of railways. Whichever you choose to call him, his introduction to model trains came from his father, John and it has grown into a passion he’s carried in his heart throughout his entire life. “It started when...
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
ReligionBakersfield Californian

VALERIE SCHULTZ: A prayer by any other name

As any person of faith can confirm, a loving relationship with God requires a healthy slice of time and effort. I admit up front that I am not great at this relationship: I do not spend enough time on God. I get busy. I get distracted. I forget. Prayer is often far down on my to-do list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy