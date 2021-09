Summer means many things: melty scoops of ice cream, lazy days by the pool, fresh florals, and, if certain internet trends are to be believed, then it means eating tinned fish and calling it “hot girl summer.” For me, summer means finding ways to minimize kitchen time, so that I can do all of the above. And the best way to get to a speedy meal is to stock up on simmer sauces that promise an Indian meal without much ado. When make-from-scratch is not an option and you only have a quick 20, these sauces—along with your favorite toppings, fluffy rice, or pickle and papad—promise a good meal.