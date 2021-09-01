Memoir Shares Elizabeth B. Alton’s view of Miss America Pageant

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Elizabeth Barstow Alton is best known at Stockton University for her tenacious and effective campaign in the 1960s to locate the college in South Jersey. But the “founding mother of Stockton” developed and honed her leadership skills many years before, as an active participant in the Miss America Pageant, where she chaired the influential Hostess Committee, and in her many civic activities, including serving as president of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs.