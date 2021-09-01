There is “No Chance” Apple Watch Series 7 Will Include Blood Pressure Sensor
Apple will announce the Apple Watch Series 7 at its iPhone event which will potentially take place later this month. The wearable is expected to come with a new design and a plethora of other health features. It was previously covered that the Apple Watch's new design is creating production issues and can be delayed but this is still yet to be confirmed by the company. It was also reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a new blood pressure sensor. However, it seems there is "no chance" for this to happen.wccftech.com
Comments / 0