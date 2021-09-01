Report: Al Leiter, John Smoltz won't appear at MLB Network studios after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Former MLB pitcher John Smoltz TNS

September is finally here, and MLB Network's COVID-19 vaccine policy is officially in effect. The policy makes it mandatory that all MLB Network employees are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but two members of the team are reportedly unwilling to get the shot.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Al Leiter and John Smoltz, both of whom are analysts for MLB Network, refused the vaccine and will no longer be able to appear in-studio as a result.

However, they'll still be a part of the network, making a "compromise" with executives to stay on in their roles while working from home.

Smoltz has been with MLB Network since 2010, in addition to serving as Fox's lead MLB game analyst. He was nominated for a Sports Emmy Award in 2017 for Outstanding Sports Event Analyst.

The Hall of Fame pitcher spent 21 years in MLB with the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. He won a Cy Young Award, Silver Slugger Award, World Series title and was an eight-time All-Star.

Leiter, meanwhile, has been with the network since 2009 and has been nominated for four Emmys for Outstanding Sports Personality, Studio Analyst. He also serves in an advisory role for the New York Mets' baseball operations department.

Leiter spent 19 years in the league with the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and the then-Florida Marlins. He was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Several other former MLB players now work for MLB Network, including Pedro Martinez, Mike Lowell, Kevin Millar, Carlos Peña, Dan Plesac, Jim Thome and Cliff Floyd.