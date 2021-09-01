Letter: Consider a run for office

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Representative Hilda Santiago announced Tuesday she is forming an exploratory committee to consider a run for Secretary of the State. “In Connecticut, we don’t have early voting, and we don’t have no excuse absentee ballots. All of the progressive issues I’ve fought for, from the $15 minimum wage to Paid Family and Medical Leave, and all of the initiatives we continue to fight for, are impossible without first ensuring safe, convenient access to the ballot box,” Rep. Santiago said in a statement. “Across the nation I see the Republican Party denying people the right to vote. I see a GOP that is denying access to the ballot and putting up barriers when instead we should be protecting this sacred right.”