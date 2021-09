One of the key elements to the excitement of the BMW M3 and M4 is their carbon fiber bucket seat option. The M Carbon Bucket Seats are not only the coolest looking seats ever fitted to a BMW product but they’re also the best seats BMW’s ever had for sporty driving. In fact, they might be the best seats I’ve ever used for sporty driving; perfectly supportive in all the right places but also adjustable and comfortable enough. Those seats made their way to the BMW M5 CS as well, proving they work in larger cars, too. Now, we’re also seeing that they work in the BMW M8.