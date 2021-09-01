Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Fox Theatre offering sign-on bonuses to people hired at job fair

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Fabulous Fox Theatre is holding a job fair next week. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 there will be a job fair in the Fox Theatre lobby at 527 North Grand Blvd. Applicants should arrive through the front brass doors off Grand Blvd. to enter the lobby. Attendees will be able to use the Fox Club parking lot or the Fox parking garage. Those attending the job fair will be required to wear masks.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Fox Club#The Fabulous Fox Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

More than 7 million Americans to lose jobless benefits on Labor Day

Over seven million people across the U.S. will lose their unemployment benefits beginning on Monday as pandemic safety nets expire. The emergency federal jobless benefits are set to end on Labor Day, while another three million people will lose their additional $300 boost to state unemployment benefits, barring government intervention.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy