Fox Theatre offering sign-on bonuses to people hired at job fair

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Fabulous Fox Theatre is holding a job fair next week. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 there will be a job fair in the Fox Theatre lobby at 527 North Grand Blvd. Applicants should arrive through the front brass doors off Grand Blvd. to enter the lobby. Attendees will be able to use the Fox Club parking lot or the Fox parking garage. Those attending the job fair will be required to wear masks.