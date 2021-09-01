Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College Graduate Starting Salaries Are at an All-Time High—and These 10 Majors Earn the Most

By Abigail Johnson Hess, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a global pandemic that caused massive unemployment and slashed earnings among working-class Americans, starting salaries for recent college graduates continue to rise. According to a recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the average starting salary for the college Class of 2020 was $55,260 — 2.5% higher than that of the Class of 2019 ($53,889 ) and 8.5% higher than the Class of '18 ($50,944).

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus Deaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#Mathematics#College Degree#Princeton University#Americans#Nace#Department Of Education#Cnbc#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Science
Related
CollegesFast Company

Women now make up almost 60% of college students—an all-time high

The most recent data shows that female students make up the majority at colleges across the nation, reports The Wall Street Journal. The publication examined data from the nonprofit research group, the National Student Clearinghouse, and found that for the 2020–21 academic year 59.5% of college students were women—that’s despite overall college and university enrollment falling by 1.5 million students over the past five years.
CollegesNBC Philadelphia

College Debt Crisis Drives More Students Away From Four-Year Schools

As college costs continue to rise, interest in more affordable options has spiked during the pandemic. For some students, even a coding boot camp can be an alternative to a four-year degree. Before the pandemic, college was a given for many high school students. Now, more are finding there are...
BusinessKXLY

50 college majors that earn the least money

Career choices are often based on personal interests, experience, and potential income—and more and more, they require at least a college degree. What undergraduates choose to major in during college can be a strong indicator of what an individual's financial future looks like—and it’s not always rosy news. Stacker researched...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Black Unemployment Rises in August Jobs Report Despite More Job Seekers

The August 2021 jobs report showed that Black unemployment rose last month compared with declines for white, Asian and Hispanic workers. That increase is even more troubling since the labor force participation rate among Black workers rose last month and is tied with the white rate at 61.6%. Black workers...
BusinessZDNet

Tech jobs are changing. But don't expect a boom in IT salaries just yet

Businesses have been forced to adopt new ways of working over the past 18 months, as the pandemic scrambled many of their pre-pandemic investment plans. As a result, employers have had to completely rethink where their tech dollars should be directed in the coming months and years. The pandemic has...
Kansas StateNewton Kansan

Commissioner: Grad rates hit all-time highs

When discussion of graduation rates for Kansas High Schools became the focus during a meeting at the Meridian Center Aug. 31, Dr. Randy Watson, the education commissioner for the state of Kansas, started getting fired up. He had a story to tell that he believes has not been getting told...
Collegeslanthorn.com

US labor shortage affects GV students and employers

Currently, there are over 10 million available jobs in the US, approximately 1 million more than the number of available workers. Both small businesses and large corporations have reported difficulty finding employees to fill open positions, some of which have remained unoccupied for months. This issue has permeated Grand Valley...
EconomyKTEN.com

62% Of Employers Plan to Bump Up Salaries to Attract Workers

As the labor shortage persists among certain sectors in the U.S., 62% of employers plan to bump up base salaries for employees in the next six months to attract new hires, a recent Salary.com survey reveals. On top of that, half of the respondents indicate they’re offering bonuses as a...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Minimum wage would be $26 an hour if it had grown in line with productivity

The federal minimum wage in the U.S. has remained glued at $7.25 an hour for the last 12 years, the longest stretch without a boost since it was first adopted in 1938. Yet there's another revealing figure that underscores how the minimum wage — created by Congress after the Great Depression as a way to ensure that Americans were fairly paid for their labor — has failed to keep up with the times.
Collegesusustatesman.com

Rate My Professors

RateMyProfessors.com is the most highly-trafficked website for rating professors across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. According to their website, users have posted more than 19 million ratings and rated 1.7 million professors. Over 7,500 schools used Rate My Professors with more than four million students visiting the platform every month.
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Black Unemployment

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an unemployment crisis of historic magnitude. The national jobless rate more than tripled in a single month from 4.4% in March 2020 to 14.8% in April — a high not seen since the Great Depression. Though the majority of those jobs have since returned, the recovery has exposed and in […]
Educationpbs.org

Apprenticeships help employ workers without college degrees

Because of the pandemic, millions of lost jobs in the U.S. are not filled yet. While there are reports of labor shortages in many sectors, a large percentage of workers say they are looking for a new job. For some without a bachelor's degree, job prospects were bleak even before the pandemic. As part of our "Work Shift" series, Paul Solman looks at a program that is offering better opportunities.
Educationarcamax.com

Pandemic leads workers to quit for more pay, better work-life balance

After three years working as a regional director for a STEM workforce development company, John Ray wanted to do something different with his more than a decade of experience in education. While working from his Detroit home during the pandemic, Ray decided to leave his job and start his own...

Comments / 0

Community Policy