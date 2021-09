Deschutes County is putting together a new Cannabis Advisory panel and is seeking members of the community who want to be on it. The panel will make recommendations to the County Board of Commissioners on the use of marijuana tax revenue, public safety measures related to marijuana use and marijuana entities in the county, and issues presented by marijuana growing, processing, wholesaling, and distributing in unincorporated parts of the county. The panel will meet quarterly beginning in October. You can apply to be on the panel online until September 13th at “Deschutes-dot-org”.