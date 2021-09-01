The final Helper Saturday Vibes event

(Desloge, MO) The Desloge Labor Day Picnic will not take place today. Beaus of the rain in the Parkland Desloge Chamber of Commerce officials have decided to cancel all the bands, vendors, beer garden, and food vendors today. The picnic will continue tomorrow with the addition of a few events that were scheduled for today. Here's the list of events that will take place Sunday, instead of Saturday. They list includes: The Cornhole Tournament, which will take place at 2 pm Sunday. The Mouse Races, which are now set for 2 to 5 pm Sunday and the Street Dance. The Street Dance will be held Sunday at 5 pm at the Flag pole. The 5K run has been moved to next Saturday, September 11th at 9 am with registration set for 8 o'clock at the pavilion. KFMO and B104 will be broadcasting Monday from the Desloge Labor Day Picnic from 11 to 1 in the park. The Desloge Labor Day Parade is set for 9 am Monday in Downtown Desloge. Stay tuned to KFMO B1204 News for more information on the Desloge Labor Day Picnic.