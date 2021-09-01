Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The final Helper Saturday Vibes event

castlecountryradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final Helper Saturday Vibes event will take place on Saturday, September 4 at 4:00 pm at the Helper Main Street Park. Coordinators, Kimberly Kuehn and Noel Toomajian stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. This summer event has been a huge success for the community of...

www.castlecountryradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castle Country Radio#The Helper Project#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Oregon, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

‘Oregon Strong’ event to commemorate 9/11 is Saturday

It’s been nearly 20 years since the stunning terrorist attacks on Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. For those who remember, the day will be etched into their minds forever. To honor and remember those killed, and to educate a younger generation on the events of that unforgettable day, several Oregon area organizations are teaming up for an “Oregon Strong” remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Politicskfmo.com

Labor Day Picnic Saturday events Canceled

(Desloge, MO) The Desloge Labor Day Picnic will not take place today. Beaus of the rain in the Parkland Desloge Chamber of Commerce officials have decided to cancel all the bands, vendors, beer garden, and food vendors today. The picnic will continue tomorrow with the addition of a few events that were scheduled for today. Here's the list of events that will take place Sunday, instead of Saturday. They list includes: The Cornhole Tournament, which will take place at 2 pm Sunday. The Mouse Races, which are now set for 2 to 5 pm Sunday and the Street Dance. The Street Dance will be held Sunday at 5 pm at the Flag pole. The 5K run has been moved to next Saturday, September 11th at 9 am with registration set for 8 o'clock at the pavilion. KFMO and B104 will be broadcasting Monday from the Desloge Labor Day Picnic from 11 to 1 in the park. The Desloge Labor Day Parade is set for 9 am Monday in Downtown Desloge. Stay tuned to KFMO B1204 News for more information on the Desloge Labor Day Picnic.
Politicscastlecountryradio.com

Ferron City’s Peach Day Celebration

It’s time for Ferron City’s annual town celebration, Peach Days is set to take place the week of September 7. Mayor Adele Justice took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the celebration. “We’ve been doing Peach Days since 1901 and...
Theater & Dancedailyeasternnews.com

Ashmore Estates to host ghostly event Saturday

Ashmore Estates will be hosting an event this weekend along with the Paranormal Task Force for visitors to try and experience the paranormal. The sold-out event will be held Saturday. The estate has independent events throughout the year, but also often rents the building out to ghost investigation teams as...
Carscastlecountryradio.com

35th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise

The 35th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise will take place on Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 at the Helper City Park. Event Coordinator, Mike James stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the car show. The event kicks off with a Friday...
Politicseastaurorany.com

Community Invited to Hamlin Park for Weekend Festivities

It is two months later than normal, but Hamlin Park will once again host a fireworks show. The Town of Aurora has a fireworks show planned for Saturday, Sept. 4 at 8:30 p.m. Prior to the display, there will be service organizations selling food. A cover band will also be on site providing live music.
Burlington, WIburlington-wi.gov

Autumn Fest

Come downtown to Wehmhoff Square Park on Saturday, October 30 from 12:00 (noon) to 5:30 pm for ribs, vendors, music and fun!!. Come for Spooky City, stay for the festival! Don’t forget to visit the downtown shops while you are here!. All proceeds will be applied to the Tri-County Fire...
Richmond, KYPosted by
Richmond Register

Richmond PRIDE Festival canceled

For the second year in a row, the Richmond PRIDE Festival has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. This year would have been the event's second annual celebration, but the festival has been canceled on more occasions than it has been able to take place. The event...
Festivalsupertalk929.com

TriPride Parade and Festival for 2021 cancelled

Organizers of the 2021 TriPride Parade and Festival scheduled for next month in Bristol have canceled this year’s event due to another wave of COVID cases and community spread in the area. The group encouraged those in the community who have not received their vaccine shot to go and get...
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Community helpers

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip” set up shop on the Atlantic City Boardwalk next to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Tuesday. A total of $15,000 in proceeds from the event was donated to three Atlantic City charities: AtlantiCare, Atlantic City Police Foundation, and Atlantic City Fire Department, with each organization receiving $5,000.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Brownsville Blues Festival returning

A long-running tradition, the Brownsville Blues Festival returns to the foothills this weekend. “I started this event over 25 years ago to bring the community together for just a celebration of life,” said Clay Thompson, a resident of the foothills and organizer of the Brownsville Blues Festival. The festival also...
Musicbelleplaineherald.com

Last Downtown Music & Food Summer Event

The last Downtown Music & Food event in the summer series was held on Wednesday, August 25. The city hosted eight events throughout the summer that brought musicians and food trucks to the plaza area on Wednesday evenings. Jared Graff performed at the final event.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Meet the Artists event on Saturday in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A “Meet the Artists and Authors” event is taking place Saturday to help the community get to know and meet some El Paso creatives. The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Aghaa’ Hat Co. Shop, located at 615 Montana Ave. Organizers of...
Derby, KSkfdi.com

Community Event Saturday to Support Local Burn Survivor

A Cornhole Tournament will take place at MadRocks Bar & Grill in Derby on August 28th, the proceeds from which will benefit an 11 year old girl from Goddard. Priscilla Fowler was severely burned in an accident on June 13th. Fowler was caught on fire while playing in the backyard...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

13 events to enjoy in the final days of August

August is wrapping up, but there is still time to enjoy a whole host of fun events around Madison in this last weekend. Relax, listen to music, dine out, learn from an expert or dance around — the opportunities to relish the summer are endless. Kicking off the weekend with...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

🎙Rockalooa returns to Hays with 'lite' event Saturday

After skipping 2020, Rockalooa will return to Municipal Park in Hays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, capping off a busy weekend for downtown. This year's free and family-friendly event will be the seventh Rockalooa, but somewhat abbreviated than previous years, said organizer Matt Isley. "It's a smaller event...
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

First weekend event takes place this Friday, Saturday

The public is invited to to “come and play in the streets” of downtown Morganton during the “Historic Morganton Festival Weekends: Tradition Upheld, Safely Downscaled,” presented by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 10-11. Fridays begin with the Festival Food Court opening at noon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy