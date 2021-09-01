3 Reasons To Buy Organon Stock, Says BofA Analyst

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc. spiked up as much as 7.2% soon after the open before paring gains to be up 1.8% in morning trading, after BofA Securities analyst Gary Bisbee swung to bullish from bearish, saying the recent selloff has created a "solid buying opportunity." The termite and pset control company's stock has tumbled 20.7% in August, highlighted by an 8.9% dive on Aug. 5 after second-quarter results, while the S&P 500 rose 2.9%. BofA's Bisbee double upgraded the stock to buy from underperform, while lifting his price target to $49 from $47. He noted Terminix's softer-than-anticipated second-quarter revenue growth was a result of a tight labor market, which resulted in the company being short staffed and higher technician turnover, and higher-than-expected termite claims. "While we believe the company's turnaround will take time to fully deliver, we see a far more positive risk-reward today with valuation and investor expectations having reset lower," Bisbee wrote in a note to clients.