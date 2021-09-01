Cancel
3 Reasons To Buy Organon Stock, Says BofA Analyst

By Priya Nigam
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganon & Co (NYSE:OGN), which has recently spun-off from Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), has “inherited a global business across three segments,” namely Women’s Health, Legacy and Biosimilars brands, according to BofA Securities. The Organon Analyst: Jason Gerberry initiated coverage of Organon with a Buy rating and a price target...

