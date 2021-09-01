Cancel
Economy

A Leader in Digital Asset Infrastructure

By Johnny Rice
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent crackdown from the People’s Republic of China on cryptocurrency mining operations, North America has become a new hub for bitcoin mining. As companies rush to cash in, competition is fierce. For investors looking for the right opportunity to take advantage, it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. One company using innovative strategies to distinguish itself as a leader in the space is Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCQB:MIGID).

