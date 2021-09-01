Tom Holland wishes Zendaya a happy birthday: 'My MJ'

Tom Holland shared a sweet selfie with his "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star and rumored girlfriend Zendaya on her 25th birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tom Holland is celebrating Zendaya's 25th birthday.

The 25-year-old actor marked the occasion Wednesday by dedicating a sweet post to Zendaya, his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and rumored girlfriend.

Holland shared a photo of himself with Zendaya on Instagram. The picture shows Zendaya snapping a photo while posing behind Holland, who wears his Spider-Man suit.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," Holland captioned the post.

Holland and Zendaya play Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, and MJ in the Spider-Man reboot films. The pair were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in July following years of dating rumors.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx. The film opens in theaters Dec. 17.

Sony Pictures released a trailer for the film last week featuring Molina as Doctor Octopus, the villain he played in Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire.

Holland will also star in the Uncharted film adaptation, while Zendaya plays Rue Bennett on the HBO series Euphoria.

