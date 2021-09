The United Way of Central Iowa’s annual Day of Action is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, and there are still opportunities for companies and volunteers to sign up. Organizers said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it an unusual year as companies and nonprofits continue to navigate the effects of the virus. Some companies have decided not to participate because of their COVID protocols. Some nonprofits aren’t letting people in, and some activities, such as the Read to Succeed program, aren’t happening because volunteers aren’t being allowed in schools yet.