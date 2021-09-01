Flood Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. DEC003-011630- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0027.000000T0000Z-210901T1630Z/ /CHBD1.1.ER.210901T1249Z.210901T1415Z.210901T1505Z.NO/ 1104 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until this afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Christina River At Coochs Bridge. * Until this afternoon. * At 10:46 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:46 AM EDT Wednesday was 11.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by early afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flooding begins in fields and floodplain adjacent to the river. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding begins in the town of Christiana. East Main Street (Del 7) begins to flood as does Water Street. Meadow Road near New Castle Airport is subject to flooding. Barksdale Road near Casho Mill Road is also subject to flooding as are residential backyards. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Portions of Duross Heights near New Castle Airport begin to flood including Don Avenue. Airport Road at the New Castle Airport begins to flood as the Christina River backs up the Nonesuch Creek. Walther Road in the Bear area also floods. Flooding also occurs around Smalley`s Pond Dam in Christiana. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs on Meadow Road in Christiana. Roads are closed. Homes are flooded. Salem Church Road and Reybold Road floods in Christiana also flood and are subject to closures. Residential backyards can flood in this area. Flooding also occurs in Newark on West Chestnut Hill Road and South College Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.8 feet on 01/19/1996. Target Area: New Castle The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Delaware Christina River At Coochs Bridge affecting New Castle County. Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Christina River Coochs Bridge 11.0 11.8 Wed 10 am ED 4.3 MSG MSG