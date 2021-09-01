Cancel
Choctaw County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 33.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

