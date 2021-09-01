Ramp, rest area closures expected along I-81 in Cumberland County during resurfacing project
PennDOT said periodic ramp and rest area closures will occur during a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. The I-81 ramps at Exit 29 (King Street in Shippensburg) and Exit 37 (Newville) and the northbound I-81 Carlisle rest area will be periodically closed for nighttime paving operations during the month of September, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.cumberlink.com
