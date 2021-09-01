Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

Ramp, rest area closures expected along I-81 in Cumberland County during resurfacing project

By Sentinel Staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 6 days ago

PennDOT said periodic ramp and rest area closures will occur during a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. The I-81 ramps at Exit 29 (King Street in Shippensburg) and Exit 37 (Newville) and the northbound I-81 Carlisle rest area will be periodically closed for nighttime paving operations during the month of September, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

cumberlink.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
City
Shippensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Shippensburg, PA
Government
City
Newville, PA
City
Southampton, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Traffic
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rest Area#I 81#Penndot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Powerful quake shakes southwest Mexico, one death reported

ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post,and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said. The 7.0 magnitude quake, whichhit 11 miles northeast of...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy