Bugatti Chiron Sport First Drive Review: Beyond Limitations

In 1969, Nissan started selling one of the most important sports cars of all time. In the US, it was marketed as the Datsun 240Z, while other parts of the world know it as the Nissan 240Z. Japanese car buyers knew it as the Nissan Fairlady Z, as the company already had a successful line of Fairlady sports cars; however, the 240Z was squarely aimed at the international market. At the time, the president of Nissan USA was Yutaka Katayama, and he realized that an affordable global sports car was exactly what the company needed. The result was something that changed the game completely.