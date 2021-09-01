Cancel
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 27.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, The entrance road to Camp Tchefuncte will flood. The campgrounds will be inaccessible by auto and evacuation of the campground area is advised. Homes between Tantella Ranch Road and the river as well as homes on Trinchard Road and Louisiana Highway 1077 will be threatened.

alerts.weather.gov

