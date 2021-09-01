Cancel
Gordon County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Gordon, Murray, Whitfield by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 03:50:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gordon; Murray; Whitfield The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Conasauga River near Eton affecting Whitfield and Murray Counties. Conasauga River near Tilton affecting Whitfield, Gordon and Murray Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Conasauga River near Tilton. * Until early Friday morning. * At 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 18 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast to develop. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 18.7 feet Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. * Impact...Between 15 and 18 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Brackett Ridge Road bridge. * Impact...At 18 feet, Flood stage is reached and minor flooding begins in the woodlands, fields and pastures along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Brackett Ridge Road bridge.

