Flood Warning issued for Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:55:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Murray; Whitfield Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Georgia Conasauga River near Eton affecting Whitfield and Murray Counties. Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity The Flood Warning continues for the Conasauga River near Eton. * Until late this morning. * At 6:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 1.9 feet tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 14.7 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands pasture and fields along the river...upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 286 or Dawnville Road.