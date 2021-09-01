NICKMERCS hits back at Apex players claiming he gets “carried” in Ranked
Popular content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has jokingly called out CouRage on his Apex Legends ranking. Ever since his departure from Warzone, NICKMERCS has been busy grinding out ranked games of Apex Legends. While this adjustment has taken a number of games to get used to, Nick and his team have managed to adapt to their new surroundings incredibly well. In fact, the Call of Duty streamer recently achieved the ranking of Apex Master.www.dexerto.com
Comments / 0