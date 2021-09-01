Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

What It Feels Like to Fall Out Of Your Tree Stand

By Dave Hurteau
Field & Stream
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the launch of our brand-new Danger Issue, all week long we’ll be publishing close calls and cautionary tales of the most dangerous game and the big guns you need to stop them. So swallow that lump in your throat and keep reading. On August 16th of 2008, southeastern...

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Stand#Guns
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Related
Home & GardenRealty Today

How to Keep Your Home From Falling Apart While Blogging

If there's one thing that all bloggers learn fairly soon in their blogging career, it's how easy it can be to get caught up in blogging and let the rest of the responsibilities in your life fall by the wayside. Blogging is fun, engaging, and you'll make more money the more you do it, all of which are strong motivators to keep you blogging even when you may need to do something else. Here are some tips to help keep your home from falling apart when you are caught up in blogging:
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Heated Weighted Blanket Feels Like a Warm Hug and Has Me Looking Forward to Fall

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. How many blankets are too many? I’ve built up a nice collection over the years and I really don’t see a cutoff point. Variety is important — not all throw blankets are built the same — and though it’s easy to primarily consider styles and colors, don’t forget that bulky picks shouldn’t be overlooked. The closer we get to our peak-of-summer breaking points, the more we dream of cooler weather, right? What better way to ensure cozy heat than with a blanket that’s soft, snug, and toasty? Pure Enrichment’s WeightedWarmth 2-in-1 Blanket checks all three boxes.
Field & Stream

What It Feels Like to Be Skewered by a 600-Pound Blue Marlin

To celebrate the launch of our brand-new Danger Issue, all week long we’ll be publishing close calls and cautionary tales of the most dangerous game and the big guns you need to stop them. So swallow that lump in your throat and keep reading. Before the accident, it was a...
Public Healthwizmnews.com

It is starting to feel like last fall again

When will it end? We are now 18 months into the pandemic, and we seem no closer to escaping its grip. Cases of Covid-19 are surging again. Testing sites are reopening, and hospital beds are again full. Local hospitals haven’t had to again postpone elective surgeries yet, but that remains a possibility. We hoped long ago that in September of 2021, the pandemic, or at least its virulence, would have subsided by now. We were premature in declaring victory over the summer, when case numbers dropped sharply as people started getting their vaccinations and hoped to return to a normal life. But it turns out, not enough people got their shots. Then came the Delta variant, a more strenuous strain, that is sending primarily the unvaccinated to the hospital. All this as schools start up again, in-person for now. Many schools that have reopened have already seen Covid outbreaks among students and staff and have had to put students in quarantine and return to virtual learning. How long will it be before we’re back to wearing masks everywhere? At Melrose-Mindoro schools, their mask-optional policy has been scrapped amid a breakout of cases. It seems thinks are starting to seem eerily like last fall, when the pandemic ran rampant. We don’t yet know when this will end, but the way things are going, it won’t be anytime soon.
AnimalsField & Stream

Video: Black Bear Goes Fishing and Catches a Whopper Salmon

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Alaska local Heather Douville, who lives in the Tongass National Forest, captured footage of a black bear fishing for salmon on a creek. Black bears are smaller than grizzlies and coastal brown bears and not so typically associated with salmon fishing, but that doesn’t make them any less successful on the river. During summer and fall, these opportunistic feeders catch and eat as many salmon as possible to prepare for hibernation. This black bear looked like it knew what it was doing—and certainly didn’t get skunked.
EnvironmentKXLY

Feeling like fall for the last few days of summer vacation – Kris

It is going to feel like BACK TO SCHOOL for the next couple of days. A cold front is pressing through the region Monday night, and it will deliver a fresh batch of autumnal air for Tuesday. We will wake up in the 40s across the region with mostly clear skies. Meanwhile, high temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s. That’s about a 10-degree drop from Monday. For those kids hoping for a little more fun in the sun before school starts, it will be a pretty day! Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions in the afternoon.
Environmentcnyhomepage.com

Feeling fall-like with refreshing airmass in place

The remainder of the week will be mild with low humidity and cooler temperatures; nights in the 50s and afternoons in the upper 60s to around 70°. Labor Day Weekend in Central New York is expected to be pleasant & mild with a few showers but plenty of dry time in between. Saturday looks like the nicest day with some scattered showers possible Saturday night into Sunday and a few thunderstorms possible on Labor Day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
TravelKUTV

What fall travel will look like in 2021

KUTV — Travel has had to adapt pretty quickly this past year. Looking back, what did travel look like this summer and what does it tell us about what travel will look like in the future?. Liz DeBold Fusco of Airbnb joins Fresh Living to tell us about where people...
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Petsmymodernmet.com

Shelter Cat Called “Ugly” Finally Finds a Home Where She Gets the Love She Deserves

Those who have ever adopted a pet know that when you meet “the one,” you just know. This was the case for Germany-based Francisca Franken when she came across a rather unusual-looking cat named Bean on an animal shelter website. Describing her new feline friend as “an exotic mix between the Grinch and Maurice from penguins of Madagascar,” Franken was besotted with Bean’s grumpy face from the get-go. “I saw her photo and fell in love the second I saw her,” she reveals. “Well, at first I laughed because the pictures were so funny and I'd never seen a cat like this before.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy