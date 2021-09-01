Review – UMS Saw Old Traditions Die, and New Ones Thrive

Back to South Broadway and back to the basics — a return to form, or so you would think. The return of Denver’s Underground Music Showcase came with great fanfare when its August dates were revealed back in May of this year. At that point, the news of increasing vaccinations offered a long-awaited sigh of relief from a seemingly everlasting pandemic where even the thought of a standalone concert felt like a pipe dream, let alone an entire multi-day festival. In 2020, the festival was put on pause and re-upped as a telethon with interviews and live performances to benefit the Colorado Music Relief Fund. Far from recreating the actual event, the telethon managed to stave off the sadness of missing the real thing for band and fan alike. Fast forward to August, and the situation around COVID-19 continues to hang in the balance, an improvement in some aspects of where it was a year ago, but no less concerning for organizers, fans and performers. Not only that, but in its two-year absence, the South Broadway that hosted the 2019 edition was very different from the one of the present. National chains have swooped in, the first luxury apartment has staked its claim on a crucial block of the festival imprint, and names have changed and new owners have gotten involved — the game has changed, and in 2021, UMS was forced to reckon with those changes.