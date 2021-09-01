Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Review – UMS Saw Old Traditions Die, and New Ones Thrive

By Kori Hazel
303magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack to South Broadway and back to the basics — a return to form, or so you would think. The return of Denver’s Underground Music Showcase came with great fanfare when its August dates were revealed back in May of this year. At that point, the news of increasing vaccinations offered a long-awaited sigh of relief from a seemingly everlasting pandemic where even the thought of a standalone concert felt like a pipe dream, let alone an entire multi-day festival. In 2020, the festival was put on pause and re-upped as a telethon with interviews and live performances to benefit the Colorado Music Relief Fund. Far from recreating the actual event, the telethon managed to stave off the sadness of missing the real thing for band and fan alike. Fast forward to August, and the situation around COVID-19 continues to hang in the balance, an improvement in some aspects of where it was a year ago, but no less concerning for organizers, fans and performers. Not only that, but in its two-year absence, the South Broadway that hosted the 2019 edition was very different from the one of the present. National chains have swooped in, the first luxury apartment has staked its claim on a crucial block of the festival imprint, and names have changed and new owners have gotten involved — the game has changed, and in 2021, UMS was forced to reckon with those changes.

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Dance Party#Ums#The Grand Alliance#Vynyl#Duke Justice#Diy#Glasss Records#Import Mechanics#The Oasis Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock MusicPetaluma 360

BottleRockers thrilled to see live music after a long stretch without

The temperature was north of 90 degrees on the infield at the Jam Cellars stage, but that didn’t stop Antonio Gregor, a guitarist for the band Milky Chance, from rocking out in a varsity letter jacket with long, fuchsia sleeves. Sometimes you can’t let oppressive heat keep you from having a blast, or making a bold fashion statement.
Denver, CO303magazine.com

New Colorado Music You Should Know – September Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.
San Luis Obispo, CAslohsexpressions.com

COVID-19: putting an end to live music, again?

Photo courtesy of senior Stella McSween. Once COVID-19 hit in 2020, many musical artists began to postpone or cancel their live shows. However, as vaccines are continuing to be administered, more and more social events are being held. Concerts, which were postponed at the beginning of quarantine, have already been held or rescheduled for later this year. The possibility of live music got San Luis Obispo High School students excited to see some of their favourite artists live again.
Performing Artsminnesotamonthly.com

VocalEssence Announces 2021-2022 Season: “Music Moves Us”

Join VocalEssence for an exuberant return to the concert hall for our 2021-2022 season as we explore the ways music moves us. From partnerships with Minnesota Dance Theatre, Bach Society of Minnesota, and the Aeolians of Oakwood University to the thrilling premiere of a work by Stewart Copeland of British hitmakers the Police, this season gives us many reasons to rejoice—together! In addition, the new season will maintain one of the pandemic-era adaptations which gave access to a large and grateful audience of choral music lovers: online concert streaming.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Big Ed and ex-girlfriend Liz are back together and engaged?

Big Ed of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way loves to keep his name in the headlines. But lately, the San Diego native and his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, have been sparking some crazy rumors. The two were spotted by an avid 90 Day Fiance fan while eating at a restaurant...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Deadline

How ‘Lovecraft Country’ Costume Designer Dayna Pink Blends Fantasy & Period Costumes: “I Could Take The Idea Of The ’50s And Be Creative With It”

HBO’s Lovecraft Country may take place in 1950s Jim Crow America, but the story didn’t just stay in one setting, which gave costume designer Dayna Pink a lot to work with. So much so that Pink isn’t nominated in a period costume category, instead she is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes category. The series follows Atticus (Jonathan Majors) as searches for his missing father with his friend Leti (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance). The episode for which Pink is nominated, “I Am.”, follows Atticus’s Aunt Hippolyta (Aunjanue Ellis) as she travels through infinite...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Elbow Announce New Album and Share Album Trailer

Elbow have announced a new album, Flying Dream 1, and shared a trailer for the album. Flying Dream 1 is due out November 19 via Polydor. Check out the trailer below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is the album’s cover art. The band wrote the album remotely in their...
MusicCNN

ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years

(CNN) ABBA has announced their first studio album in 40 years. "Voyage" is scheduled for release on November 5. The group also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London's Olympic Park to begin next May. The show...
MusicThe FADER

Kacey Musgraves announces new album, shares new song “star-crossed”

After posting snippets to social media over the last few days, Kacey Musgraves has shared her latest single "star-crossed." The single is set to appear on her upcoming album of the same name, her first since 2018's Golden Hour. Back in May, the singer told Elle Magazine the album will tackle her divorce from Ruston Kelly and take inspiration from Bill Withers, Sade, the Eagles, Shakespeare and a transformational magic mushroom trip.
Denver, CO303magazine.com

28 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some bright events lined up this week. Kick off the week by munching at a Labor Day Brunch and end it by honoring the local Indigenous community with the 32nd Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration. Whatever the week has primed for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events in Denver.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Opus: Echo of Starsong Review – A Phenomenal Space Journey

The Opus series of games has been widely acclaimed as pioneers in the storytelling and indie adventure scene. Today, we will look at Opus: Echo of Starsong, the third game in the Opus series developed and published by the Taiwanese studio Sigono. Opus: Echo of Starsong begins by telling us...
MusicTimes-Argus

CD Review: ‘Hashkiveinu’: Traditional Jewish songs for the 21st century

The album “Hashkiveinu” highlights the growing trend to recast traditional Jewish liturgical music in a more modern musical format, accessible to older and younger Jews. Produced by the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe where Rabbi David Fainsilber is one of three who collaborated on this project, “Hashkiveinu” introduces the listener to three excellent voices, subdued but effective guitar, along with a supporting band of Vermonters who make this liturgical-meets-folk-meets-pop-meets-jazz musical experience a delight to listen to, whether you are Jewish or not.
MoviesComicBook

All the Moons Review: A New Contender for One of the Great Vampire Movies (Fantasia Film Festival)

While the field of horror films is often bloated with low-effort swings at zombies and ghosts, the vampire subgenre seems to only have a handful of attempts every few years. Sometimes this gets you over-produced studio fare like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter or Priest, but for every two of those is one Only Lovers Left Alive, a film that quickly climbed the ranks among the greats and which recontextualizes the lore and shows it's a subgenre still worth exploring. Igor Legarreta's All the Moons is one of those such attempts, digging more into the humanity than the gore of the premise and delivering a rich and haunting experience as timeless as the monsters themselves.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Thandiwe Newton On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Actress Thandiwe Newton made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live a few days ago. She talked to guest host RuPaul last week about her movie Reminiscence on HBO Max, being a Scorpio, working with Hugh Jackman, doing an impersonation of him, shooting season four of “Westworld,” being a member of the Order of the British Empire, acting with her daughter Nico, and roller skating with RuPaul on Sundays at dawn.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker. The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy