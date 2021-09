Alfonso Ribeiro is best known for his iconic role on the '90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Carlton Banks. But while fans love his character, it became somewhat of a double-edged sword for the America's Funniest Home Videos host. While Ribeiro is no doubt humbled by the opportunity, he does wish the character didn't hold him back from other opportunities in his career. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ribeiro revealed how fans often help actors like him not become cornered into one specific character for life.