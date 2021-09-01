Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Near Folsom affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Tchefuncte River Near Folsom. * Until late this afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Areas of Spring Park and Albert Thompson Road will be inundated. Homes will flood if the river rises higher. Evacuation of those areas is recommended.