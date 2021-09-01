Cancel
Beyond Art and Crazy Tweets: NFT Rewards Will Revamp Customer-Loyalty Programs

By Ariel Shapira
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecycle a plastic bottle, get a token. Come into an Adidas shop, get a cool sports NFT. What would the world look like if we were rewarded for being good customers beyond coupons and discounts? This past year, musicians found a way to reward their fans for their loyalty by offering them non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are essentially blockchain records certifying the uniqueness of a specific asset. In a recent example, the band Kings of Leon not only released its album as an NFT, but also granted fans a chance to win one of six golden-ticket NFTs. The tickets offer VIP perks for future concerts, such as lifetime front-row seats. In addition to those, the band offered a number of “open edition” NFTs that come with special artworks.

