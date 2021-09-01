Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Simons Island, GA

Intelivation Technologies wins FDA approval for pedicle screw system

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelivation Technologies today announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Golden Isles pedicle screw system. The Saint Simons Island, Georgia-based company designed the Golden Isles system to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients to treat the lumbar and sacral spine. It is intended for use in posterior, non-cervical pedicle fixation in skeletally mature patients to treat degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma, deformities, pseudoarthrosis and failed previous fusions.

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Simons Island, GA
Business
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Screw#Degenerative Disc Disease#Design#Intelivation Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MarketRealist

Moderna Has Not Got FDA Approval Yet, but Might Get It Soon

Currently, just over half of the U.S. population is vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, as the highly contagious Delta variant is accounting for the majority of new cases, vaccination efforts have gained an increased urgency. The FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in August. However, the vaccine front runner, Moderna is still not FDA approved. Why is Moderna not FDA approved and what does it take to get full approval?
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Seattle company gets FDA approval for nasal spray to treat migraines, promising ‘efficacy on demand’

Impel NeuroPharma, a Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week for its novel nasal spray that treats migraine headaches. The therapeutic, called Trudhesa, involves the use of Impel’s patented device called the POD, which sprays dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE) into patients’ noses more precisely...
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Stryker Acquires Med Device Company Gauss Surgical

– Stryker today announced the acquisition of Gauss Surgical, a Menlo Park, CA-based medical device company that has developed Triton™, an artificial intelligence-enabled platform for real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – Triton combines the power of A.I. with the simplicity...
HealthBusiness Insider

TransMedics' OCS Heart System Scores FDA Approval

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) has received FDA premarket approval (PMA) for its OCS Heart system. Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. TransMedics designed its OCS Heart system for use with organs from donors after brain death (DBD) with an indication for preserving donor hearts deemed unsuitable for procurement and transplantation at initial evaluation due to limitations of prolonged cold static cardioplegic preservation.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics' Clinical Trial Disappointment, Sanofi to Buy Kadmon, Alector Loses 2 Key Executives, ADMA's FDA Nod

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 7) Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) (announced completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal phase...
Los Altos, CAmassdevice.com

RenovoRx wins FDA clearance for RenovoCath delivery system

RenovoRx today said it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its RenovoCath delivery system. Los Altos, California-based RenovoRx designed the RenovoCath system as the device component for its RenovoGem chemotherapy drug. The combined drug/device RenovoTAMP trans-arterial micro-perfusion therapy is a dual-balloon infusion catheter that delivers chemotherapy directly to tumors through the arteries.
Industrydrugstorenews.com

FDA marks competitive generic therapy approval milestone

The Food and Drug Administration is marking progress in its efforts to bring more generics to market for products that have little or no generics available. The agency this past week noted that it has approved more than 100 medications under its competitive generic therapy designation. “There has been incredible...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Genentech, Adaptimmune Launch Up to $3B Cancer T Cell Therapy Collaboration

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, will partner with Adaptimmune to develop and commercialize allogeneic T-cell therapies to treat multiple cancer indications, through a collaboration that could generate more than $3 billion for the U.S./U.K. oncology drug developer, the companies said today. Under their collaboration Genentech will work with...
Businessmassdevice.com

Philips begins repair and replacement program for recalled DreamStation devices

Amsterdam-based Philips in June issued an urgent medical device recall for its DreamStation continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, with the FDA classifying the recall as Class I, the most serious kind, in July. The recall has spurred both legal action and congressional scrutiny over recent weeks. The company confirmed...
IndustryPhramalive.com

Janssen Wins FDA Approval for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Janssen’s long-acting, twice-per-year schizophrenia drug Invega Hafyera (paliperidone palmitate six-month). This is the first long-acting antipsychotic drug of its kind that provides six months’ control of symptoms with a single dose and is expected to benefit patients who have had difficulties adhering to a more strict treatment regimen.
San Clemente, CAmassdevice.com

Glaukos submits supplemental PMA application for iStent Infinite

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) announced today that it submitted a supplemental premarket approval application to the FDA for its iStent Infinite system. San Clemente, California–based Glaukos designed the iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system for use in a standalone procedure to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma uncontrolled by prior surgery or medical therapy.
Technologymassdevice.com

FDA clears expanded machine vision capabilities for Asensus Surgical’s robotic surgery system

Asensus Surgical (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that FDA has cleared next-gen augmented intelligence capabilities on its Senhance system’s Intelligent Surgical Unit. The ISU already enabled machine vision-driven camera control; the system responded to the surgeon’s commands and even recognized certain objects and locations in the surgical field. The new ISU features expand the capabilities and introduce more advanced features, including 3D measurement, digital tagging, image enhancement and enhanced camera control — a first for soft-tissue abdominal surgery, according to the company.
Electronicsmassdevice.com

GE Healthcare introduces next-gen portable X-ray system

AMX Navigate includes what GE Healthcare touts as a first-of-its-kind, power-assisted free-motion telescoping column designed to reduce lift force by up to 70% and decrease technologist injury, according to a news release. Additionally, the platform includes new workflow solutions, including “Zero Click Exam,” all designed to increase efficiency through automated...
Bethlehem, PAmassdevice.com

Tyber Medical’s anatomical plating system wins FDA clearance

Tyber Medical today said it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its expanded line of anatomical plating system. The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Tyber Medical added mini-frag/small bone, long bone fracture and ankle fracture/fusion plates to its offering following the FDA clearance. The company designed the system to address the stabilization of fractures, osteotomies, joint fusions, non-unions and fusions of small bones and small bone fragments to the hand, wrist, foot and ankle.
Marietta, GAmassdevice.com

FDA clears MiRus expandable lumbar system

MiRus today said it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its IO expandable lumbar interbody. Marietta, Georgia-based MiRus designed the expandable lumbar interbody to be used in PLIF and TLIF procedures. It has a low insertion profile at 4 mm, an expansion of 18 mm and a 24º lordosis. Get the...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

FDA Clears World’s First and Only Smart Knee Implant

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, and Canary Medical, a medical data company, announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo classification grant and authorization to market the tibial extension for Persona IQ®, the world’s first and only smart knee cleared by the FDA for total knee replacement surgery.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First-of-Its-Kind Stroke Rehabilitation System

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System (Vivistim System), a first-of-its-kind, drug-free rehabilitation system intended to treat moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke—a stroke caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain with long-lasting symptoms—using vagus nerve stimulation (VNS).
Electronicsmassdevice.com

FDA approves MicroTransponder’s stroke rehab neurostim system

The FDA announced today that it approved the MicroTransponder Vivistim paired VNS system for chronic ischemic stroke rehabilitation. MicroTransponder designed its Vivistim System as a first-of-its-kind, drug-free rehabilitation system for treating moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke using vagus nerve stimulation, according to an FDA news release.
IndustryCecil Daily

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine; meets every FDA standard

CECIL COUNTY — On August 23rd, the Food and Drug Administration announced full approval of the Pfizer Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for those 16 years and older. The vaccine continues to remain available in emergency use for those aged 12 to 15. Acting FDA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy