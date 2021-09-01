Cancel
Chardon, OH

Hilltoppers Volleyball Return Experienced Lineup

By Jason Baxter
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth-year head coach Allison Fisher is excited about bringing her hardworking and experienced team back for the 2021 season. “I think we have a lot of really hard-working girls in the gym and a lot of experience coming back into this season,” Fisher said. “Really it’s a matter of making sure we’re working together and having the mindset of team over me. Asking ourselves, what are we doing to make our teammates look better and what are we doing to increase the level of play of the people around us.”

