Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Meet Smiley, OVO’s New Secret Weapon

By Jessica McKinney
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmiley, true to his name, can’t stop grinning. The 24-year-old rapper is sitting on the other end of a Zoom call and beaming from ear to ear while talking about his come-up. He has a lot to be happy about lately. Coming from Toronto’s Pelham Park neighborhood, Smiley first started buzzing in his hometown thanks to a unique vocal delivery that makes him immediately stand out on any song he touches. Then, he caught the attention of Drake.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Weapon#Ovo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Drake Gifts Fan’s Sister With Wheelchair Conversion Van

Life may actually be the “God’s Plan” video for Drizzy after all. In another moment of his good deeds, Drake purchased a seemingly brand-new wheelchair conversion van for a fan’s sister, and he’s also made sure to show the family some love on Instagram. Reposted by Akademiks on Sunday, the four-member family can be seen holding up a sign that says “Thank you” in a photo with the van, as fan Rob (user @rocketrob_90) applauds Drake for sending his sister Dora a 2021 Dodge Pro Master.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Drake's Once-Alleged Girlfriend Naomi Sharon Not Featured On 'Certified Lover Boy' After Singer Called Off Engagement Amid Home-Wrecking Scandal

It's like not getting a text back, but worse. Naomi Sharon may have given up an entire relationship, engagement and marriage for a man who didn't even include her vocals on his album. Article continues below advertisement. The mid-20 Dutch-Caribbean singer-songwriter was reportedly set to be featured on Drake's Certified...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...
MusicNME

Drake premieres collaborations with Playboi Carti, Baby Keem and Rema

Drake debuted three unreleased tracks over the weekend, following the release of his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The Toronto rapper appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show on Saturday (September 4) to celebrate the arrival of ‘Certified Lover Boy’. While the attention from the show was mostly directed to Drake leaking an unreleased collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000, he also premiered a handful of new collaborations.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Drake & OVO Chubbs Clown Kanye West's Day One Friend Don C

Just when fans thought the Drake and Kanye West beef seemed to have finally ended after Karen Civil revealed they were friends again, people are getting dragged back in after a few Instagram comments may say otherwise. Last week, an exclusive image of Drake’s upcoming Nike Hot Step Air Terra...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shows Off Travis Scott Fragment Jordan 1s On Instagram

Drake has been making rounds on social media for a few weeks now, with people criticizing the Canadian rapper's Certified Lover Boy hair and strange outfit choices. Drake's newest hot-topic wardrobe choice comes with a hefty price tag as the rapper debuted his fresh Travis Scott Fragment Jordan 1s yesterday on his Instagram story, showing off the blue and white shoes in a candid fit pic. The outfit was met with mixed reviews, though many were jealous of the rapper's coveted kicks.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Drake Has the Last Laugh After Kanye West Appears to Post His Toronto Address Online

Drake is sticking with his motto "Laugh Now Cry Later." Well, at least the first half. The four-time Grammy winner laughed off Kanye West's latest jab, as the pair's longtime feud heats up. Fans thought Kanye "crossed the line" by publicly sharing Drake's Toronto address for the world to see, according to a screenshot of a since-deleted Instagram post published by TMZ, which seemingly revealed Drake's home on a maps app. (E! News has not independently verified the authenticity of TMZ's screenshots.) In the wee hours of Aug. 23, Drake appeared to give his reaction to the doxing by brushing it off on...
Public HealthHOT 97

Drake Says Having COVID Caused His Hairline To Grow In ‘Weird’

Drake is speaking on his experience with COVID-19. Earlier in the year, the rapper reportedly contracted the coronavirus. One of his fan pages shared a recent photo of him in the studio. The “Certified Lover Boy” rapper is known for rocking a heart shaved into his hairline. In the picture, the heart is faded and not as arched as it usually is.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Hops On IG Live As OVO Mark Hands Out Free "Certified Lover Boy" Merch

All it took was confirmation that Certified Lover Boy would soon arrive and the world took a quick shift out of Donda season. The arrival of Kanye West's highly anticipated effort has been fraught with drama as he claimed that Universal released the project without his permission and DaBaby's management didn't clear his feature, all the while receiving criticism for collaborating with Marilyn Manson who is facing several cases related to sexual assault and rape allegations. Not to mention Soulja Boy and Chris Brown expressing their displeasure with Ye.
Musicthesource.com

Drake Debuts ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Billboards in Toronto

Merch isn’t the only thing rolling out of the Certified Lover Boy train. Billboards have officially gone up across Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Drake put the world on alert last week when he announced CLB for release this week during Sportscenter. He would double down by revealing the official cover art Monday morning. By Monday night, Toronto streets could be nicknamed Lovers Lane with the billboards that popped up.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Ralo Connects With T.I. & 2 Chainz On "Fall Apart"

With Ralo currently incarcerated on marijuana charges, artists like Drake and Meek Mill continue to rally in the name of his freedom. Now, Ralo has come through to deliver some new music, teaming up with T.I, 2 Chainz, and London On Da Track to deliver "Fall Apart." The track arrives as part of his upcoming album Political Prisoner, which is set to land in full on September 10th.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Fans Thrilled To Hear Juice WRLD Land On Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"

Fans on social media were stoked to hear Juice WRLD's appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, following its release, Friday. The track, “IMY2," which features Kid Cudi, opens with a snippet from Juice's 2019 interview with Montreality in which he can be heard saying, “closing your eyes and dying in your sleep.”
CelebritiesNME

André 3000 issues statement after his Kanye West collaboration is leaked by Drake

André 3000 has shared his thoughts on ‘Life Of The Party’ – an unreleased collab track he made with Kanye West – being leaked by Drake earlier this weekend. Though West had previewed the track earlier this week in an interview with Germany’s Bild, the full version remains officially unreleased. Drake leaked it on SiriusXM yesterday morning (September 4), however, appearing on the station’s Sound 42 program as a guest DJ to celebrate the release of his new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Every Artist and Producer Who Worked on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Album

It's been just about three long years since Drake released a full album, which was Scorpion in 2018. And although he offered The Best in the World Pack and Care Package in 2019, and also a mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, in 2020, fans were held over for some time, but it wasn't the same—pun intended. However, today (Sept. 3), the hunger pains have ceased as Drizzy has delivered his immensely anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy