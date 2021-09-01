Meet Smiley, OVO’s New Secret Weapon
Smiley, true to his name, can’t stop grinning. The 24-year-old rapper is sitting on the other end of a Zoom call and beaming from ear to ear while talking about his come-up. He has a lot to be happy about lately. Coming from Toronto’s Pelham Park neighborhood, Smiley first started buzzing in his hometown thanks to a unique vocal delivery that makes him immediately stand out on any song he touches. Then, he caught the attention of Drake.www.complex.com
