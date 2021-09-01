How you can use Social media platforms to promote your small business ?

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Anyone who has started a business knows firsthand just how important it is for a company to have its own, verifiable identity — especially if you plan on being around long-term. I would argue that the only thing that could potentially be more important than building brand identity is having a good answer for why your business needs to exist. Building your business’ brand is mission-critical because it gives customers a face or image to associate with your company. The eventual sale starts there.