A "scandal" broke out in July, when Just Like That Closet, a fashion ID Instagram account dedicated to the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That..., posted a photo of Sarah Jessica Parker channeling Carrie, costumed in what was initially identified as a Forever21 dress (photo left). Heated discourse immediately played out in the comments section, and a series of ensuing headlines fanned out across the internet, in which inquiring minds speculated over Carrie’s finances and critiqued the show’s stance on fast fashion and sustainability.