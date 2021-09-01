Cancel
Texas State

Texas’ Six-Week Abortion Ban, the Most Restrictive in the Country, Is Now in Effect

By Inae Oh, Bio
Mother Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A new law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy—and allows any private citizen to sue both abortion providers and individuals who “aid and abet” individuals trying to obtain an abortion—has officially gone into effect in Texas after the US Supreme Court failed to take action in an emergency appeal from abortion providers.

Traffic Accidentsmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

666 NEW LAWS GO IN EFFECT TODAY

State lawmakers have given local police and district attorneys a new tool that could take cars away from street racers. Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 2315, also known as the Street Racing Bill, carried by Dallas County Democrat John Turner and others that could strip some street racers’ cars.
HealthMother Jones

Greg Abbott Is Championing the Abortion Ban as a Way to Bring in Business

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped by CNBC Thursday morning to champion the state’s newest abortion ban—the strictest since Roe v. Wade was decided—as a policy that encourages companies to do business in the Lone Star state.
Women's HealthWashington Post

One tactic to stop abortion bounty hunters from demolishing women’s constitutional rights

When thinking about Texas’s nefarious scheme to deprive women of their constitutional right to seek an abortion, I am reminded of the tactics White segregationists used in the years following the Brown v. Board of Education decision. The 1954 ruling prohibited schools from segregating students, so some parents created all White “academies.” Some states threatened to close public schools for everyone. Blocked from keeping Black students in substandard schools, they sought other means to do the unconstitutional activity.
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

Americans Are Suing to Protect Their Freedom From Infection

As the pandemic stretches on, a new era of COVID-19 litigation has begun. At first, America’s pandemic litigation followed a familiar script: Religious worshippers, business owners, and anti-government populists protested against public-health orders, and asked courts to either declare them exempt or scrap the orders altogether. This time, state governments are blocking public-health measures, and plaintiffs are asking courts to force their states to protect them.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Florida StatePalm Beach Interactive

Texas-like abortion law would harm Florida freedoms

It’s been forty-eight years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision established that abortion is a constitutional right. However, for many Americans, especially low income, black and brown people, and those who live in states with political leaders who use reproductive rights for their own political gain, that is not the reality. They may have a right to access abortion but because of systemic racism in our healthcare system, a lack of funds and regulations that disproportionately impact them, many cannot access abortion despite their constitutional right to do so.

