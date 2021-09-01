A Personal Trainer Breaks Down Why Your Flexibility Isn’t Improving, Even Though You’re Stretching Every Day

For most of us, losing a bit of weight is one way that we can get healthier and strive toward living a longer life. However, after a certain age, all weight loss diets aren’t necessarily safe. Many of them can exacerbate problems like muscle and bone density loss, which are already issues for older folks. Luckily, science tells us that a diet high in protein and low in calories is probably the safest — and most effective — eating plan to adopt if you’re getting older and want to drop some pounds.