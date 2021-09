Monica Lewinsky is portrayed by Beanie Feldstein in Impeachment: American Crime Story.The FX series is a dramatisation of Bill Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky, and how it led to his impeachment in the late 1990s.Lewinsky was in her twenties at the time the affair became public. She was thrust into the spotlight, an experience she later described as “humiliation in the most intimate possible way”.Raised in Beverly Hills, California, Lewinsky was 22 years old when she began an internship at the White House in 1995. In November of that year, Clinton began an affair with her. He was 49. Lewinsky...