In 2020 Cannes closed because of the pandemic. Venice no. And, as in the previous years in which in the Lido could be seen 'Rome', 'La Land' or 'The Water Shape', the Mostra exhibited the ribbon of the year: 'Nomadland', by Chloé Zhao . After the parentheses of 'parasites', seen in the French contest in 2019, Venice was again in full rigor Covid, and as it is Rule since Alberto Barbera became with the artistic direction of the event, the most awarded movie scene, More praised, more viral and contagious.